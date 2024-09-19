web analytics
Murtaza Wahab refutes JUI senator's statement about Bilawal

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab has said that JUI’s Senator Kamran Murtaza has attributed wrong things about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Murtaza Wahab, who has also been the spokesman of the Chairman People’s Party, refuted statement of the JUI’s senator and said that Bilawal Bhutto had discussed the constitutional court with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his meeting with the JUI leader.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto held three meetings with JUI chief and attributing such things with the party chairman is wrong, Wahab said.

“He didn’t see the draft but the points of the proposed constitutional amendment,” Bilawal’s spokesman said.

Murtaza Wahab said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has agreed with the PPP stance with regard to the constitutional court. “All political parties including the JUI have consensus over the constitutional court,” he said.

“The PPP wants a consensus over the legislation like over the 1973 constitution and the 18th Amendment,” Wahab said.

He said the efforts are ongoing to reach to consensus over the proposed constitutional amendments.

