Murtaza Wahab represents firm in court, alleged of petroleum smuggling

KARACHI: Barrister Murtaza Wahab appeared before the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday representing a private company alleged of petroleum smuggling.

The Custom’s lawyer objected over appearing the Karachi’s Mayor as lawyer arguing that “the mayor could not appear as lawyer in the case”. “There are judgments of higher courts on record over the issue,” Custom’s lawyer said.

“The law that is being referred, if implemented, it will send half of the lawyers to homes,” Justice Nisar Bhanbhro observed.

“Several lawyers with government jobs and businesses appear in courts,” Justice Saleem Jessar remarked.

“Murtaza Wahab has been like my brother, I have only referred the law,” Customs lawyer said. “Tell us which brother you are, Habeel or Qabeel,” Justice Jessar said in a lighter tone.

Customs lawyer pleaded for adding the observation to court order with regard to appearing of an in-service mayor.

“What is being discussed in court, will also appear on the media, I don’t get any salary from the Sindh government as mayor and as an elected representative lawyer run my private practice,” Wahab clarified.

He said the Customs authorities conduct a raid at the godown of a private petroleum company and sealed it. “Customs also arrested two employees from the godown”.

“The private company was charged of petroleum smuggling, the petitioner has documents of the OGRA and other relevant entities, the charges are not of the smuggling but hoarding,” Murtaza Wahab said.

Customs lawyer said that the private firm had more than the allowed stock. He argued that the petroleum being smuggled and sold. “The Customs officials conducted raid on an intelligence report”, he said.

The bench dismissed the case against the private company.