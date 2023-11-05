Murtaza Wahab secures victory as PPP leads in Sindh LB by-polls

KARACHI: Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Murtaza Wahab retained as mayor Karachi after PPP led in Local Bodies (LB) by-elections, ARY News reported.

According to the unofficial results, Murtaza Wahab got victorious in UC-13 Saddar Town by securing 3,976 votes while his opponent a joint candidate of PTI and JI secured 1,566 votes.

On UC-3 Maripur town, 5,466 votes were polled for PPP’s Saifullah and JI candidate Muhammad Hussain got 788 votes.

In three polling stations of UC-3 of Qadirpur Ghotki, PPP’s candidate Bashir Bhutto secured 509 votes whereas JI’s Barkat Bhutto got 412 votes.

PPP claimed victory on all four seats of Khairpur which include two municipal committees, one town committee, and one district councilor seat.

Moreover, Salman Murad of PPP got victorious with 10,215 votes in all 27 polling stations of UC Murad Memon where JI’s Ayub Khaskheli claimed the second spot with 1,408 votes.

Furthermore, speaking to ARY News Karachi Mayor Murtaza said that the credit for the victory goes to PPP leadership and workers.

Karachi claimed that it’s just the first step, PPP will become victorious in general elections and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Earlier today, the polling for Local Bodies (LB) by-elections in 16 districts of Sindh concluded with strict security measures on Sunday. The polling began at 8:00 am and concluded at 05:00 pm without any interval.

According to the ECP, as many as 182 polling stations were set up for voting in the LB-by polls. Of 182 polling stations, 109 were declared highly sensitive and 100 sensitive.

Fool-proof security measures were been taken to ensure free and fair elections in a peaceful electoral process.

Mayor’s election and oath

In June, Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad took oath as Karachi mayor and deputy mayor respectively in a ceremony held on June 19.

The city council elected People’s Party’s Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on June 15 in the polling held at Karachi Arts Council under strict security. Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes. JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, Pakatan Arts Council, as 34 members of the city council failed to reach the voting venue.