Musadik Malik invites Qatari investors to invest in LNG sector

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has invited Qatari investors to make more investment in LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) sector of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who called on him in Islamabad.

Speaking on this occasion, the Qatari Ambassador said his country is committed to fully supporting the brotherly country Pakistan in meeting its energy needs.

The Qatari Ambassador said Gwadar Port can also play an important role in regional connectivity and energy trade.

Earlier in February, it was reported that Pakistan and Azerbaijan were in talks in Baku for the import of PoL products and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) on credit.

A Pakistani delegation led by Musadik Malik is holding talks with the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) for the import of petroleum products and LNG at deferred payments.

Pakistan was interested to buy LNG cargo a month, the sources said.