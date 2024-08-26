Musakhel Attack: Survivor describes harrowing incident and escape

QUETTA: A truck driver who survived the recent attack in Musakhel, has shared his harrowing experience and how he escape the attack, ARY News reported on Monday.

The truck driver, named Usman Ali, was dining when 15 to 20 armed men arrived, arranged locals and non-locals in separate groups, and after checking identification cards (CNIC), before killing 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab.

Usman recounted that he narrowly escaped by running a kilometer on foot, accompanied by his cousin. Tragically, his cousins, Hamza and Talha, were killed and seriously injured, respectively, in the attack.

The attack, which occurred in the Rarasham area of Musakhel district, resulted in the deaths of 23 individuals.

Earlier in the day, some armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway, separated the passengers from the buses and killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district.

According to SP Ayub Achakzai, armed men stopped the vehicles on the national highway in the Rarahsham area of Musa Khel and killed at least 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab.

During the action, the armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire.

SP Ayub Achakzai said the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies are currently in the process of transferring the bodies to the hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.