Monday, August 26, 2024
MusaKhel: Armed men kill 23 travellers from Punjab in Balochistan, says SP

TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Armed men killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses, ARY News reported on Monday, citing a superintendent of police. 

According to SP Ayub Achakzai, armed men stopped the vehicles on the national highway in the Rarah Sham area of Musa Khel and killed at least 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab.

During the action, the armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire.

SP Ayub Achakzai said the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies are currently in the process of transferring the bodies to the hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.

The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists.

Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi has also strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack in the strongest terms and expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of those killed in the cowardly act of the terrorists.

The Musakhel attack comes months nearly four months after a similar attack targeting people from Punjab. In April, nine passengers were offloaded from a bus near Noshki and shot dead after gunmen checked their ID cards.

