Al Khabourah road project goes green with rubber asphalt

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) in Oman has completed a pilot project incorporating rubber-modified asphalt in the Al Khabourah dual link project.

This innovative approach marks a significant step towards sustainable infrastructure development in the region.

The use of rubber-modified asphalt involves recycling old tyres, which significantly reduces environmental pollution caused by tyre waste. This method not only addresses the issue of tyre disposal but also promotes the reuse of materials, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Rubber-modified asphalt is renowned for its superior properties, including enhanced flexibility and resistance to cracking, erosion, and thermal effects.

These characteristics contribute to a longer lifespan for the roads, reducing maintenance costs and improving overall road safety. The material’s ability to withstand extreme weather conditions makes it particularly suitable for the region’s climate.

The successful implementation of this pilot project in Al Khabourah serves as a model for future infrastructure projects in Oman. The MTCIT’s initiative demonstrates the potential for innovative materials to improve the quality and sustainability of road construction. By adopting such advanced technologies, Oman is setting a precedent for other countries in the region to follow.

The Ministry plans to monitor the performance of the rubber-modified asphalt over time to gather data on its long-term benefits. If the results continue to be positive, this approach could be expanded to other road projects across the country.