Foods to build muscles

Muscles are the dominant factor determining the life of a human being. While building muscle mass that is primarily achieved through training, nutrition should not be ignored.

In fact, many foods can contribute, in one way or another, to putting on muscles and they must be treated as essential part of a diet.

Chicken

To increase muscle mass, consume foods lean proteins without too much fat. Chicken meets both criteria. In fact, the 31 grams, chicken contains the most protein per serving compared to other meats.

Beef and other red meat

Consuming a significant quantity of protein is key to good nutrition when seeking to increase muscle mass. In general, beef and other red meats contain lots of protein, but because beef is often high in lean cuts of meat are preferable.

Dairy products

Dairy products, specifically milk, are choice foods for a muscle-building diet. Their protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins facilitate muscle gain minerals. Old adults should also consume calcium-rich foods everyday to preserve muscle mass.

Rice

Protein is not the only nutrient required to increase muscle mass. Carbohydrates also play an important role in the type of diet. Rice not only helps build better musculature, it also makes a nice side dish.

Eggs

Whole eggs are an excellent source of protein. Contrary to what most people think, eggs aren’t just for breakfast. They’re also great in a salad or sandwich at lunch or on top of a pizza or in fried rice at dinner.

Nuts

Eating meals and snacks with foods rich in protein, calories and carbohydrates is a good way to increase muscle mass. Nuts have a substantial amount of each of these nutrients and are greatly help in retaining muscle strength.

Tuna

Tuna provides many nutrients, making it a highly beneficial addition to many diets, including those for building muscle mass. In fact, tuna is a source of complete proteins.

Avocados

They are considered a source of good fats due to their high calorie content, avocados are easy to add to meals at any time of the day. Avocados are also rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Bread

As long as it’s made from whole grains, bread can be an important part of a

muscle-building diet. It contains a lot of carbohydrates and fibre.

Peanut butter

Made from legumes, natural peanut butter is an excellent source of protein. Two tablespoons of peanut butter contains plenty of protein and can be added to many dishes. For instance it can add a creamy touch to stir-fries.

Grains

Whether simply added to yogurt or consumed in bar form (without too much sugar, of course), grains can be added to meals throughout the day. The large quantity carbohydrates, calories and fibre found in oats facilitates weight gain.

Yogurt

Like other dairy products, yogurt is a great way to easily consume more protein. It’s easy to find and can be added to numerous dishes. Greek yogurt provides the most protein.

Cheese

While some types of cheese should be eaten in moderation due to their large quantity of saturated fats, this dairy product is a recommended part of a diet

intended to increase muscle mass.

Almonds

Perfect for snacking, almonds have a significant protein and help satisfy hunger.

Protein supplements

If one’s diet does not provide sufficient proteins carbohydrates and calories for gaining muscle then one should consider taking protein supplements purchased at specialty stores. Be careful with these products, however. They should be taken in moderation according to expert advice.