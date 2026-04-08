Muse Spark: Meta unveils first AI model from superintelligence team
- By Web Desk -
- Apr 08, 2026
Meta Platforms on Wednesday unveiled Muse Spark, the first artificial intelligence model from a team it assembled last year through a costly talent war and sweeping internal restructuring to catch up with rivals in the AI race.
U.S. tech giants are under pressure to prove their massive AI outlays will pay off. The stakes are especially high for Meta after it hired Scale AI CEO Alex Wang last year under a $14.3 billion deal and offered some engineers pay packages of hundreds of millions of dollars to staff a new superintelligence team.
Muse Spark is the first in a new series of models from that team, which is pursuing machines that can outthink humans.
It will initially be available only on the lightly-used Meta AI app and website, and in the coming weeks, replace the existing Llama models powering chatbots on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Meta’s collection of smart glasses.
“This initial model is small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math, and health. It is a powerful foundation, and the next generation is already in development,” the company said in a blog post.
Applications
Muse Spark is the first step toward a personal superintelligence that understands your world. From analyzing your immediate environment to supporting your wellness, the advanced reasoning capabilities of Muse Spark enable powerful, highly personal use cases.
Multimodal. Muse Spark is built from the ground up to integrate visual information across domains and tools. It achieves strong performance on visual STEM questions, entity recognition, and localization. These capabilities come together to enable interactive experiences like creating fun minigames or troubleshooting your home appliances with dynamic annotations.
Health. One major application of personal superintelligence is to help people learn about and improve their health. To improve Muse Spark’s health reasoning capabilities, we collaborated with over 1,000 physicians to curate training data that enables more factual and comprehensive responses. Muse Spark can generate interactive displays that unpack and explain health information such as the nutritional content of various foods or muscles activated during exercise.