Muse Spark: Meta unveils first AI model from superintelligence team

Meta Platforms on Wednesday unveiled Muse Spark, the first artificial intelligence model from a team ​it assembled last year through a costly ‌talent war and sweeping internal restructuring to catch up with rivals in the AI race.

U.S. tech giants are ​under pressure to prove their massive AI ​outlays will pay off. The stakes are ⁠especially high for Meta after it hired Scale ​AI CEO Alex Wang last year under a $14.3 billion deal ​and offered some engineers pay packages of hundreds of millions of dollars to staff a new superintelligence team.

Muse Spark ​is the first in a new series of ​models from that team, which is pursuing machines that can ‌outthink ⁠humans.

It will initially be available only on the lightly-used Meta AI app and website, and in the coming weeks, replace the existing Llama models powering chatbots ​on WhatsApp, ​Instagram, Facebook ⁠and Meta’s collection of smart glasses.

“This initial model is small and fast by ​design, yet capable enough to reason ​through ⁠complex questions in science, math, and health. It is a powerful foundation, and the next generation is ⁠already ​in development,” the company said ​in a blog post.