Mushaal Malik denounces opening of ‘Ram temple’ on demolished Babri Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that notorious Indian Prime Minister Narrendra Modi is using the inaugurate of ‘Ram temple’ event as a political gimmick as his popularity graph witnessed alarming decline due to his anti-minority policies and state operation.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick also called upon upon the muslim world to announce diplomatic boycott against India for wiping out all traces of Muslim or Islamic civilization from India. The SAPM said that Hindus and Muslims were living in Ayodhya town in peace for centuries.

“Since this notorious bloodsucker usurped powers in India, the Muslim community has been facing all hardship as they have suffered loss of life, property and religious places,” she added.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick recalled that On December 6, 1992, a Hindu mob had razed the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on the bogus claim that Muslims had built it over the place of an ancient temple. The mosque destruction is celebrated as a day victory by Hindutva supporters, while for Muslims, it was a day of terror.

She pointed out that India and Israel were two biggest terrorist countries in the world at present, which were involved in carrying out worst terrorist activities against Islam.

She stated that Israel destroyed hundreds of mosques in Gaza while RSS-inspired BJP government had been busy in wiping out all traces of Muslim or Islamic civilization from India since 2014. The SAPM said that the muslim countries should not look the simmering situation at silent spectators but they should muster courage and should take collective and tangible actions against this notorious person who was hell-bent of eradicating of minority especially the muslim community from India.

Mushaal urged that the world community should also take notice of supremacist Indian government’s coercive and genocidal policies and actions before it was too late.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan condemned the construction and consecration of the ‘Ram Temple’ on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya, urging the international community to take cognizance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India.

“The United Nations and other relevant international organizations should play their part in saving the Islamic heritage sites in India from extremist groups and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of the minorities in India,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan also urged the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, including Muslims and their holy places.