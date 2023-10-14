Mushaal Mallick condemns genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick called on Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei and condemned the genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a statement, the two personalities discussed the humanitarian tragedy prevailing in Palestine as a result of Israel’s siege of Gaza.

Mushaal Mallick warned that the unwarranted siege of Gaza is turning into a grave humanitarian tragedy that has put the lives of thousands of Palestinians at a huge risk of starvation and genocide at the hands of Israeli forces.

She appealed to the international community to force Israel to immediately stop indiscriminate bombings and inhumane siege of Gaza.

The special assistant said Israel must respect International Laws and Geneva Conventions that ensure the protection of civilians especially in conflict zones.

Mushaal Mallick also called upon the international community to acknowledge the critical human rights violations in Gaza and advocate for the establishment of an immediate Humanitarian Corridor to ensure the supply of essential medical and food supplies in Gaza.

She emphasised the need for immediate global intervention and collaboration in reaching a ceasefire in order to avert the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the region.

She reiterated the unflinching support for the people of Palestinians and resolved that Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of Palestinians on all international forums.

Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas’s deadly cross-border attack have killed at least 1,900 people, including 614 children, the territory’s health ministry said.

Some 370 women were among those killed in the seven days of air strikes, the Hamas-run health ministry said. It added that 7,696 people have been wounded.

Hamas took about 150 Israeli, foreign and dual national hostages back to Gaza in the initial attack, Israel has said.

Read More: More than 600 children killed in Gaza: health ministry

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge on Friday after Israel called for over a million of them to evacuate the north of the blockaded enclave before an expected ground offensive.

It comes amid continued strikes on the strip in retaliation for a surprise weekend attack by Hamas, the deadliest in Israel’s history.