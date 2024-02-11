Mushaal pays rich tribute to Maqbool Butt Shaheed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick paid rich tribute to Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt Shaheed on the eve of his 40th martyrdom anniversary.

Speaking at a function organized at Koshar School at refugees camp Mankpiyan the SAPM said that Butt was an icon of resistance movement who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“He (Maqbool Butt Shaheed) was a man of integrity and honesty who devoted his entire life for the collective cause, went through trials and tribulations and ultimately sacrificed his life in pursuit of long-cherished ideals, she added.

Mushaal recalled that the legendary Kashmir liberation leader Maqbool Butt Shaheed had been sent to the gallows in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail on February 11 in 1984 for his role in Kashmir freedom movement.

She lamented that the fascist Indian authorities had not handed over the dead body of the Kashmiri leader to his heirs despite lapse of four decades, who was buried in the premises of infamous jail.

Mushall said the people of Kashmir were neither given the right to live nor to die. They even did not have the right to bury their loved ones.

The SAPM said that her husband Yasin Malik is being subjected to brutal and inhuman treatment as he was denied all legal, constitutional and fundamental rights.

She feared that the Indian government was hell-bent to hang Yasin Malik as he had been implicated in frivolous and politically-motivated cases to silence his voice.

The SAPM called upon the world community and UN bodies to force India to ensure his release and let Kashmiris decide their fate as per their aspirations.

She said that the Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned and continue their struggle till last drop of their blood to break the yoke of Indian slavery.

She said that the Indian government should bear in mind that it could not dampen the courage of brave Kashmiri people. The day was not far when the Kashmiris would see the dawn of freedom.

On the occasion, her daughter Rizia Sultana urged for the unity of people of Kashmir to realize the dream of freedom of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the participants held a special prayer for Yasin Malik and other detained Kashmiri leaders and activists in Indian jails. Quran Khawani and special prayers were also offered on the occasion.