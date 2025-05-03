Mushahid hails ‘historic response’ of US, China, and Russia after Pahalgam attack

KARACHI: Senior politician and former senator, Mushahid Hussain Syed, praised the historic and unified stance of the world’s three big powers – the US, China, and Russia- following the Pahalgam attack, saying first time these countries have aligned on a single international issue in such a manner.

Tensions have flared between the nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Speaking on ARY News program ‘Sawal Ye Hai’, Mushahid highlighted the significance of US Vice President JD Vance’s statement, calling for de-escalation between India and Pakistan.

Vance urged India to exercise restraint and Pakistan to cooperate, stressing the importance of avoiding a broader regional conflict, Mushahid said.

Mushahid also recalled a statement by former US President Donald Trump on April 25, where he reiterated his friendship to both Pakistan and India.

Mushahid praised the unique development in the aftermath of what he called a ‘contrived crisis’ of Pahalgam attack, pointing out that for the first time, the US, China, and Russia maintained a balanced and neutral stance, refraining from tilting toward India.

“For the first time, on an international issue, the US, China, and Russia are on the same page”, he said.

Explaining the reasons behind this unprecedented alignment, Mushahid noted that President Trump is not a representative of the traditional American establishment. Despite the US’s pro-India stance, he emphasized that Trump’s foreign policy differs significantly from the Washington establishment.

“The CIA, the State Department, the Pentagon, and the US arms lobby are all pro-India, but Trump’s thinking is different. He likes Pakistan, and I think he likes Pakistanis as well,” Mushahid chuckled.

He further praised Trump’s foreign policy approach, which focuses on preventing conflict and promoting peace, citing his efforts to make peace deals with Iran, Russia, North Korea, and China.

“Trump is not a cold warrior. We are very lucky that Trump is in power today—he is stopping wars,” Mushahid added.

Mushahid acknowledged that Russia’s position is also favorable as it recognizes that India is sitting in the lap of US. On the other hand, China remains Pakistan’s “all-weather friend.”

Mushahid also pointed out that international media outlets, including The Economic Times, The New York Times, and Bloomberg, have reported that India has failed to provide solid evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack.

“Thank God we have the nuclear bomb. I’m not brandishing it, but there exists a balance of terror,” he added.