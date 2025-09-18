Pakistan displaces West as Middle East security guarantor: Mushahid

KARACHI: Senior politician and former Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has described the recently signed Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a “historic and timely” development, marking a significant realignment in Middle Eastern security dynamics.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Mushahid outlined three key reasons why he considers the pact historic, emphasizing its strategic relevance in the current geopolitical context.

“This Strategic Defense Pact, the first of its kind between two major Muslim states, is historic and timely for three reasons,” Mushahid stated.

Firstly, he said the agreement comes in the wake of what he termed the “betrayal” of Arab interests by the United States, citing Washington’s silence on Israeli military actions—even against its ostensible ally, Qatar.

Secondly, Mushahid pointed to Israel’s unchecked expansionist agenda, which he described as the “Greater Israel” project, targeting countries including Palestine, Qatar, Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Thirdly, he referred to Pakistan’s military victory over Israel’s closest ally India in May 2025, stating that Pakistan demonstrated the “will, skill, and military capability” to deliver a “bloody nose” to what he called the “regional bully”.

Mushahid concluded that Pakistan has “quietly displaced the West as the primary guarantor of Middle East security.”

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement includes a critical clause: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.” This clause underscores a deepening of military and strategic ties between the two nations amid growing regional tensions.

