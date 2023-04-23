Mushahid Hussain says dialogue only way to steer country out of crises

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday said only political dialogue can steer the country out of present crises, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Mushahid Hussain Syed prayed for the success of efforts being made by PM Shehbaz Sharif, JI Chief Sirajul Haq and FM Bilawal Bhutto for consensus on the election. ” The only way to get Pakistan out of the quagmire is through dialogue.”

The PML-N senator said he has always been a supporter of consultation and dialogue between political leadership and parties۔

Mushahid Hussain Syed further said he was the first who highlighted the need for a political dialogue to defuse tension in the Senate۔

“If we can talk to Modi, the terrorists, why can’t we talk to the opposition, he asked.

Earlier, JI chief Sirajul Haq held meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif at their residences in Lahore with an agenda to bring the government and opposition closer and end the ongoing political crisis.

Sirajul Haq along with a three-member delegation held separate meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan and urged both parties to sit on the negotiation table.

