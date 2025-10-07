Ishaq Dar confirms return date for ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that arrangements have been finalised for the return of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad to Pakistan on October 9, following his release after being detained by Israeli forces during the Sumud Flotilla mission, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Ishaq Dar said he spoke to former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad over the phone through Pakistan’s Ambassador in Amman after arriving from Malaysia. “Senator Mushtaq is safe, in good spirits, and will be returning home soon,” Dar assured.

On arrival in Islamabad from Malaysia, I have just spoken over the phone with former Senator Mushtaq through Pakistan’s Ambassador in Amman. Senator Mushtaq is fine and in high spirits. I lauded the courage and steadfastness of Senator Mushtaq for being part of the Sumud… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) October 7, 2025

The Deputy Prime Minister lauded ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s courage and steadfastness for participating in the Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“His determination and bravery in standing for the people of Gaza are truly commendable,” Ishaq Dar said.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Foreign Office and the Pakistani Embassy in Jordan for their support and assistance throughout the ordeal.

This announcement from DPM Ishaq Dar came hours after he officially confirmed that ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad has been released from Israeli custody.

Also Read: Mushtaq Ahmed says GSF activists faced worst torture by Israeli forces

Mushtaq Ahmed was taken into custody by Israeli naval forces from the Red Zone while en route to break the Gaza blockade.

According to Ishaq Dar, the senator was currently at the Pakistani Embassy in Jordan, where he is in good health and high spirits.

“I am pleased to confirm that former Senator Mushtaq has been released and is now safely with Pakistan Embassy in Amman. He is in good health and high spirits. The Embassy stands ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan, in accordance with his wishes and convenience. Am pleased to extend our gratitude to all our friendly countries who actively engaged and assisted in this behalf to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,” Ishaq Dar said in his post on X.