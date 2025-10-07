Mushtaq Ahmed says GSF activists faced worst torture by Israeli forces

Former senator and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who was abducted by the Israeli forces en route to Gaza, has released his first video message after being freed from Israeli detention.

In the message posted on his official Facebook page, Mushtaq Ahmed said he and some 150 colleagues have reached Jordan after their release.

He said they were held for five days in the notorious Ketziot detention facility before being freed.

Describing the conditions of detention, the former lawmaker said prisoners were handcuffed behind their backs, shackled at the feet, blindfolded and attacked with dogs.

He alleged that detainees were subjected to severe mistreatment and torture.

He added that the group staged a three-day hunger strike to press their demands and that they were routinely denied access to food, water, medicines and other essentials.

Read more: Mushtaq Ahmed released from Israeli detention, confirms Ishaq Dar

“Although we have been released, the struggle for Palestine continues,” Mushtaq Ahmed said in the video. “We will continue to break this siege; we will return to Gaza repeatedly. The resistance will go on. Once I reach Pakistan I will share the full account of our journey and of the Israeli detention.”

Mushtaq Ahmed was part of the Global Samood Flotilla, which set out from Spain carrying aid for people in Gaza but was intercepted and detained by Israeli naval forces before reaching its destination.