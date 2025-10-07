Mushtaq Ahmed released from Israeli detention, confirms Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who was detained during the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla mission, has been released from Israeli custody.

Mushtaq Ahmed was taken into custody by Israeli naval forces from the red zone while en route to break Gaza blockade.

According to Ishaq Dar, the senator is currently at the Pakistani Embassy in Jordan, where he is in good health and high spirits.

“I am pleased to confirm that former Senator Mushtaq has been released and is now safely with Pakistan Embassy in Amman. He is in good health and high spirits. The Embassy stands ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan, in accordance with his wishes and convenience. Am pleased to extend our gratitude to all our friendly countries who actively engaged and assisted in this behalf to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,” Ishaq Dar said in his post on X.

Earlier, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, a participant of the Gaza Sumud Flotilla, safely returned to Pakistan, while efforts continue for the secure release of ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who remains in Israeli custody.

According to reports, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah arrived in Islamabad from Doha, where he was given a warm welcome upon arrival at the airport.

It may be recalled that Israel has released 137 activists of the Sumud Flotilla, including 36 Turkish nationals.