FO working to secure release of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan held by Israel

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Embassy in Amman, is working tirelessly to secure the safe evacuation of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who was illegally detained by the Israeli occupying forces.

In response to media inquiries concerning Pakistani nationals aboard the Sumud flotilla, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a statement, said “With the invaluable assistance of the Jordanian government, we are hopeful that the process can be successfully concluded within the next couple of days”.

“We are deeply grateful to the brotherly government of Jordan for their exemplary cooperation and generous support,” the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, through its Embassy in Amman, is working tirelessly to secure the safe evacuation of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan. With the invaluable assistance of the Jordanian government, we are hopeful that the process can be successfully… — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) October 6, 2025

Earlier, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, a participant of the Gaza Sumud Flotilla, safely returned to Pakistan, while efforts continue for the secure release of ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who remains in Israeli custody.

According to reports, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah arrived in Islamabad from Doha, where he was given a warm welcome upon arrival at the airport.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office confirmed that Pakistan is actively pursuing the safe release of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan from Israeli detention, maintaining contact with international partners. The spokesperson added that the senator is safe and in good health.

Also Read: Pakistani activist of Gaza Sumud Flotilla returns home: reports

It may be recalled that Israel has released 137 activists of the Sumud Flotilla, including 36 Turkish nationals.

The released activists were warmly received upon their arrival in Istanbul. However, several social workers — including Senator Mushtaq Ahmad and other Pakistani nationals — remain in Israeli custody.

Released human rights activists revealed that they were subjected to severe torture, humiliation, and inhumane treatment by Israeli forces during detention.

They stated that soldiers unleashed dogs on detainees, deprived them of sleep, and inflicted brutal physical and psychological torture in prison cells. “If this is how we were treated, one can only imagine the atrocities Palestinians endure,” one activist said.