Mushtaq Ahmed named Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach

Former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the new Bangladesh spin bowling coach, confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.

The 1992 World Cup winner will join the side later this month ahead of Bangladesh’s T20I series against Zimbabwe and will work with them until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

BCB announced the appointment of Ahmed as the spin bowling coach through a press release.

“Former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed Bangladesh National Team Spin Bowling Coach,” the press release stated.

“He will join the side ahead of the preparation camp later this month for the T20 series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Bangladesh team until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.”

Ahmed has previously served as the spin bowling coach for England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22).

“It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach,” Mushtaq Ahmed said in a statement released by BCB.

“I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around.

“They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instil that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team,” he concluded.

Mushtaq took 185 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 32.97 while he also claimed 161 wickets for Pakistan in 144 ODIs.

He played a key role in propelling Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, memorably snaring Graeme Hick with one of his googlies in the final.