Mushtaq Ahmed remains in Israel's custody as 29 more GSF activists deported

Pakistan’s ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmed remains in Israel’s custody as it has released 29 more Gaza Sumud Flotilla activists, Israeli Foreign Minister announced.

Israel started intercepting the ships in international waters on Wednesday. An Israeli official said on Thursday that boats with more than 400 people on board had been prevented from reaching the Palestinian territory.

Israel has deported 29 additional members of the Global Flotilla “Sumud,” Israeli FM said.

According to the statement, out of more than 450 activists detained so far, around 170 have been deported. Over 280 volunteers, including former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmed, remain in Israeli custody.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will be among more than 70 people of different nationalities to leave Israel on Monday after they were seized aboard an intercepted Gaza aid flotilla.

Most, if not all, those being released from Israeli detention will be flown to Greece, where they will be able to get flights to their home countries, their respective governments said on Sunday.

Those flying out of Israel on Monday include 28 French citizens, 27 Greeks, 15 Italians, and nine Swedes.

Twenty-one Spaniards separately returned to Spain on Sunday from Israel.

The release still leaves several foreigners in Israeli custody, including 28 Spanish nationals.

All had been on board the 45-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla carrying activists and politicians, who had been aiming to get past an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has taken hold.