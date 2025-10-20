Music world mourns bass icon Anthony Jackson, dead at 73

The acclaimed bassist Anthony Jackson, celebrated for his pioneering musicianship and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, has died aged 73.

The news was confirmed by Fodera Guitars on Instagram, though no cause of death was disclosed. In a heartfelt tribute, the instrument maker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Jackson one of the most visionary and influential bassists in the history of our instrument. Anthony’s impact extended far beyond the notes he played”.

Fodera Guitars, who had worked with Jackson since the 1980s, credited him with pioneering the six-string contrabass guitar, a development that revolutionized the role of the electric bass in jazz, funk and popular music, “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his admirers around the world, and to everyone whose life was touched by his music,” the company added. “We will honour him by continuing the pursuit of excellence in our craft inspired by the example he set. Rest in power, Anthony. The bass world is forever richer for your contributions”.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world. Guitarist AI Di Meola said he was “Deeply saddened by passing of my dear friend and legendary bassist Anthony Jackson”.

“Anthony was one of the most extraordinary musicians I’ve ever had the honour to play with — a true innovator whose genius on the six-string contrabass reshaped modern music,” Di Meola wrote. “His sound, precision, and soul were unmatched. Rest in peace, my brother. Your music will resonate forever”.

Over his illustrious career, Jackson contributed to recordings by Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, The Bee Gees, Diana Ross, Simon& Garfunkel and Madonna leaving an indelible mark on generations of musicians and listeners alike.