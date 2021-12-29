Muslim genocide: Hindutva terrorists, cop share a laugh in viral video

Another video of Hindu extremists has gone viral on social media in which the Hindutva terrorists were seen laughing with an Indian police officer after approaching him to file a counter FIR besides seeking police support for hatemongers.

Hindutva terrorists including those named in the police FIR for hatemongering sought the registration of a counter FIR. In a viral video, the Hindu extremists were seen standing alongside a uniformed officer and presenting a copy of their complaint.

It may be noted here that no arrest was made by the Uttarakhand police after Hindutva terrorists called for Muslim genocide during the Dharma Sansad event organised in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city despite facing widespread condemnation.

Annapurna aka Pooja Shakun Pandey can be heard saying that a message must be sent from your side that police officers are not biased. She asked the cop to act as a constitutional officer who is equally dealing with everyone.

Another Hindutva terrorist named Yati Narsinghanand said, “Why you are asking him to be neutral as he is one of us. Obviously, he will be on our side.”

After calling for support to Hindu extremists, the Hindutva terrorists and the cop shared a laugh in the video following Yati Narsinghanand’s comments.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar had announced earlier that two more Hindutva terrorists including Dharamdas Maharaj and Annapurna had been nominated in a case related to hatemongering

After noticing the sensitivity of genocidal and ethnic cleansing calls, 76 Indian lawyers demanded the chief justice to make an urgent intervention into this matter.

Dharma Sansad event

Hindutva leaders had called to initiate preparations for Muslim genocide in the Dharma Sansad event organised in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city.

A new wave of hate speech has hit India after the Hindutva leaders including those having connections with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave open calls for ethnic cleansing and genocide against Muslims.

‘Ready to kill 20 lakhs of Muslims’

The general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha, Annapurna aka Pooja Shakun Pandey, had also called for arms and incitement to genocide besides asking people for the mass murder of Muslims in Haridwar’s Dharam Sansad.

She was quoted saying, “Nothing is possible without weapons. If you want to eliminate their population then kill them. Be ready to kill and be ready to go to jail.”

“Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs of them (Muslims), then we will be victorious, and go to jail… Like [Nathuram] Godse, I am ready to be maligned, but I will pick up arms to defend my Hindutva from every demon who is a threat to my religion,” she said.

Pooja Shakun Pandey is a prominent leader of the Hindu Mahasabha and is often in headlines for hate speech against Muslims.

