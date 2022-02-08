Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Viral video: Muslim girl wearing hijab harassed in India

The recent movement of wearing Hijab at Indian schools took a new turn on Tuesday after a video went viral on social media, purportedly showing a Muslim girl wearing hijab being harassed by dozens of youngsters outside a school.

The video which was shared by a Twitter user Mohammad Zubair shows a girl clad in Burqa arriving at an educational institute in Karnataka state of India which has recently seen controversy over the wearing of Hijab by female students.


Dozens of boys wearing saffron scarves could be seen raising slogans as the girl passed near them. At one point she also responded with a chant of ‘Allah Akbar’ [Allah is the greatest].

The incident involving the hijab- a headscarf usually taken by Muslim women- has caused an outcry in India with prominent figures raising serious questions regarding the Narendra Modi led Hindutva government, whose policies have raised polarization in the Indian society.

