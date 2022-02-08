Viral video: Muslim girl wearing hijab harassed in India

The recent movement of wearing Hijab at Indian schools took a new turn on Tuesday after a video went viral on social media, purportedly showing a Muslim girl wearing hijab being harassed by dozens of youngsters outside a school.

The video which was shared by a Twitter user Mohammad Zubair shows a girl clad in Burqa arriving at an educational institute in Karnataka state of India which has recently seen controversy over the wearing of Hijab by female students.

When Muslim girl arrives at PES College, She’s been heckled by several ‘students’ wearing #saffronshawls #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/qa3UDbMPST — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 8, 2022



Dozens of boys wearing saffron scarves could be seen raising slogans as the girl passed near them. At one point she also responded with a chant of ‘Allah Akbar’ [Allah is the greatest].

The incident involving the hijab- a headscarf usually taken by Muslim women- has caused an outcry in India with prominent figures raising serious questions regarding the Narendra Modi led Hindutva government, whose policies have raised polarization in the Indian society.

Harassing a muslim girl in broad daylight without fear of any repercussion shows such goons enjoy patronage from those in power. Such incidents shouldn’t be seen in isolation as BJP hopes that it helps to polarise in UP elections. https://t.co/NJo058o1xi — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 8, 2022

Hundred sanghis against one woman in hijab. Prime Minister @narendramodi , i thought you wanted to liberate and educate women ? I really hope the world is watching this hate that this country has unleashed against Muslim women. Beghairat. https://t.co/zs6Q8lu0wo — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 8, 2022

This is not just shameful, it is beyond that. May be English does not have words strong enough to condemn this. Damn it, how could you do that to a girl, whether alone or accompanied? Fight with the govt or the college if you wish–but how can you heckle a girl? This is IMMORAL. https://t.co/x9aD2SBNS3 — Dr. N. C. Asthana, IPS (Retd) (@NcAsthana) February 8, 2022

