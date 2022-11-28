Muslim student in India confronts teacher for calling him ‘terrorist’

BENGALURU: A Muslim student in India’s Karnataka state confronted a teacher who called him a ‘terrorist’ after learning about his Islamic name, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to details, a 45-second clip shared on Twitter – which swiftly gathered thousands of views – shows a Muslim student confronting his professor at a private university in Karnataka for calling him a ‘Muslim terrorist’ during class.

Indian media reported that the incident took place on Friday at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Udipi.

In the short video, the professor had reportedly asked the student his name, and on hearing a Muslim name, had blurted: “Oh, you are like Kasab!” [Ajmal Kasab], the lone Pakistani terrorist captured alive after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

A Professor in a class room in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ – This is what it has been to be a minority in India! pic.twitter.com/EjE7uFbsSi — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 27, 2022

“How can you pass such statements?” the Muslim student confronted the professor and accused him of denigrating his religion by comparing him with a terrorist.

“26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can’t joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner,” the student hit back at teacher.

Meanwhile, the professor – while trying to placate the student – said: You are just like my son.” To which the student replied, “Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?”

When the professor said “no”, the student continued: “Then how can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry doesn’t change how you think or how you portray yourself here.”

Later, the Indian media reported that the professor later had a conversation with the student and issued a personal apology too.

“After the video went viral, the institute suspended the teacher and ordered an inquiry. The student was given counselling”, Indian media reported quoting the institute.

