Mustafa Ali hints at leaving WWE

WWE superstar Adeel Alam, known by his ring name Mustafa Ali, announced that he has requested the sports-entertainment company to release him.

Adeel Alam, who was born of Pakistani origin, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I am requesting my release from WWE,” he wrote.

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” the text on the video read. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

He added: “Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Here’s what social media users reacted to his announcement.

Bye bye. You are leaving the #1 – by far – wrestling organization on the planet ….Let’s see if that “message’ gets out at other organizations. Best of luck — Craig O’Connor (@CraigOConnor6) January 16, 2022

Maybeeee leave after WMania. It’s only the biggest show of the year — Just James (@Just_Jaylj) January 16, 2022

I know this is a very difficult decision for you and your family but those of us, like myself in the community have wanted to see you release that creativity we know is ready to be unleashed. We are all proud of you and if granted, will be in full support of you whatever happens — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 16, 2022

Mustafa Ali, who is a member of the SmackDown brand, has won championships in many brands namely Dreamwave Wrestling, Elite Pro Wrestling, Freelance Wrestling, Jersey All Pro Wrestling, Midwestern States Pro Wrestling and Proving Ground Pro.

