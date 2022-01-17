Monday, January 17, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Mustafa Ali hints at leaving WWE

test

WWE superstar Adeel Alam, known by his ring name Mustafa Ali, announced that he has requested the sports-entertainment company to release him.

Adeel Alam, who was born of Pakistani origin, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I am requesting my release from WWE,” he wrote.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” the text on the video read. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

He added: “Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Here’s what social media users reacted to his announcement.

Mustafa Ali, who is a member of the SmackDown brand, has won championships in many brands namely Dreamwave Wrestling, Elite Pro Wrestling, Freelance Wrestling, Jersey All Pro Wrestling, Midwestern States Pro Wrestling and Proving Ground Pro.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.