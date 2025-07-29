Grim details emerge in Mustafa Aamir case as suspects confess

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No 16 has received the challan in the kidnapping and brutal murder case of Mustafa Amir, naming accused Armaghan and Shiraz. The court has issued production orders for both suspects, ARY News reported.

According to the interim challan, the statements of eyewitnesses, including the accused Shiraz, have been included.

During interrogation, Shiraz confessed to the crime and provided a detailed account of the events.

On 6 February, Mustafa Amir visited Armaghan’s residence at 9 a.m., where he was allegedly tortured by Armaghan, according to Shiraz’s statement.

The victim was then tied up and placed in a vehicle by Armaghan, who personally drove him to Hub, Balochistan.

Shiraz stated that Armaghan poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze, killing Mustafa Amir.

CCTV footage near the Northern Bypass checkpoint reportedly captured the suspects, and the statement of a waiter at a hotel where the accused had breakfast was also recorded.

The DNA recovered from the body matched that of the victim, confirming his identity.

Additionally, a mobile phone used during the crime was recovered on the accused’s indication. Both Armaghan and Shiraz recorded video confessions in front of the SSP.

The challan also includes the statement of a girl injured by main accused, as well as testimonies under Section 164 from two of Armaghan’s employees.

Armaghan has admitted to torturing Mustafa Amir and burning him alive inside the vehicle.

The court has now ordered prison authorities to present both accused at the next hearing.

Earlier, a case was registered against Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, for allegedly attacking a journalist.

According to reports, the Jail authorities presented Armaghan before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi today.

However, the hearing could not proceed due to the absence of the investigating officer (IO).

The court expressed displeasure over the IO’s non-appearance and issued a notice, ordering him to appear at the next hearing.

The court also instructed the investigating officer to bring copies of all case-related documents.