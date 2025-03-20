Mustafa Amir Case: Armaghan’s father facilitated weapons purchase

KARACHI: Kamran Qureshi has been revealed as the facilitator who purchased modern weapons for his son Armaghan, prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir Murder case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has arrested Kamran Qureshi from his residence in Khayaban-e-Momin Gizri area of Karachi.

DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider stated that Kamran Qureshi was arrested in connection with a police encounter during a raid at his home. He also confirmed that the accused would be interrogated regarding his involvement in drug-related activities.

On February 8, police raided Armaghan’s residence, where he resisted arrest by opening fire on the raiding officers, injuring a DSP and a constable.

According to DIG Haider, during Armaghan’s interrogation, it was revealed that the modern weapons used in the shooting incident were purchased by Kamran Qureshi in Peshawar. Police also found footage on Kamran’s mobile phone, showing him inspecting a pistol during the purchase.

Kamran further disclosed that some of the weapons were supplied to Armaghan by an accomplice named Bilal Tension. The police’s specialized unit will now continue the investigation.

A case has also been registered against him, whereas further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Kamran Qureshi, was thrown out of the courtroom after a heated argument with his son during the hearing of the Mustafa Amir murder case at the Anti-Terrorism Court.

As per details, the quarrel began when Armaghan’s lawyer, Advocate Abid Zaman Khan, denied representing Armaghan at the Anti-Terrorism Court, saying he has no understanding with Kamran Qureshi. Armaghan himself stated that he had no relationship with his father, saying, “I don’t want to meet my father; I won’t talk to him.”

The situation escalated, with Kamran Qureshi creating disturbance in the court asking his son to leave him if he doesn’t consider him his father.

When the situation went out of control, the court ordered to remove him from the premises with Police officers escorting him out of the courtroom.