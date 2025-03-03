Mustafa Amir case: Co-accused Shiraz claims ‘coercion’ to record confession

KARACHI: Shiraz, the co-accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has claimed that he’s being coerced into making a confessional statement, ARY News reported on Monday.

Judicial Magistrate South held a hearing of Mustafa Amir murder and kidnapping case, during which the co-accused was presented in the court.

Shiraz told the court that he was being pressured to confess under Section 164, with the promise of a lesser sentence in return.

The judge rejected the Investigating Officer’s plea to record Shiraz’s confessional statement, after the co-accused stated that he was unwilling to voluntarily give a confession before the police, alleging undue influence and pressure.

Shiraz stated that he was helpless during the incident and is being wrongly implicated in the case, and he recorded all his statements to the police as an eyewitness.

In light of Shiraz’s statement, the magistrate rejected the investigating officer’s request to record his confession.

The investigating officer had argued that Shiraz’s statement, which aligned with the prosecution’s case, and supported the claim that the murder occurred in his presence.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched investigation into high profile Mustafa Amir murder case.

The FIA had to visit the house linked to the case today.

The officials said that they will meet the police officials inquiring into the case to get aware about the information related to the case. “The FIA will also get details of the evidence collected from the house,” officials said.

The FIA will plead to the court for search warrants of the house, officials said.

Earlier it was said that the anti-money laundering circle and cybercrime circle of the investigation agency will jointly inquire into the case.

The FIA authorities said that all accounts and properties of Armaghan, prime accused in the case being ceased for 90 days. “The persons involved in dealings through Armaghan’s accounts would also be added to the investigation,” officials said.

A letter was written to the CIA seeking evidence about involvement of the accused in money laundering, officials said.