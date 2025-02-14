Mustafa Amir’s body ‘found from burned vehicle’ in Balochistan

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have made a major breakthrough in Mustafa Amir abduction case, discovering a burned car and a charred body inside it from Hub, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, the investigation revealed that suspect Armughan had killed Mustafa Amir, transferred his body to Hub and set his car on fire to conceal evidence.

He said that the police have recovered bloodstained carpets from Armughan’s house, which match the DNA samples collected from the victim’s body.

Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was also registered. The police have arrested the main suspect, Armughan, from the Defence area of Karachi who was involved in cryptocurrency and other illegal activities.

According to the police, Mustafa Amir was called to Armughan’s house, where a dispute occurred, resulting in the former’s murder.

The police recovered 64 laptops and a mobile Armughan from his house and also arrested two his employees.

The police have also recovered over Rs. 5 million from Armughan, which was allegedly obtained through illegal means.

Armaghan’s income sources and the origin of the recovered money are being investigated.

The police are working to uncover more facts in the case and have sent the DNA samples of the victim’s family to match with the recovered body.

The police have confirmed that the body found in the car was also burnt beyond recognition and has been transferred to a cold storage facility for further investigation.