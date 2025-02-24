Mustafa Amir case: Sahir Hasan ‘admits’ to buying, selling narcotics

KARACHI: Sahir Hasan, the son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, has confessed to buying and selling drugs, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police sources.

Sahir Hasan is currently on physical remand for his involvement in Mustafa Amir murder case. Sahir Hasan was taken into custody by police during a crackdown on drugs business following the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi.

According to sources, Sahir Hasan disclosed the names of prominent businessmen, politicians, and other individuals linked to the drugs trade.

The suspect reportedly admitted to transferring drug payments online through his father Sajid’s manager’s bank account. He revealed that he had been doing modeling for five years and addicted to weed for 13 years.

Sahir Hassan ‘confessed’ that he had been selling weed for two years and operated the entire drug business via Snapchat. He sourced narcotics from individuals named Bazil and Yahya and smuggled drugs worth millions through courier companies, the sources quoting police investigation report revealed.

The suspect disclosed that he paid between Rs400,000 to 500,000 weekly and procured over a kilogram of weed twice a month. He admitted to selling one gram of weed for Rs10,000 and using a digital scale for measurements.

Additionally, Sahir Hassan has provided police with the names of more than 12 clients linked to the drug trade.

Confession

On Thursday, police claimed that the suspect, Armaghan confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation

According to police authorities, Armaghan’s statement was recorded on video.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove the car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting the deceased, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.