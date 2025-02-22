Mustafa Amir case: Co-accused Shiraz reveals shocking details about Armaghan

KARACHI: Shiraz, the co-accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has come forward with disturbing details about the prime suspect Armaghan, ARY News reported.

According to Shiraz, Armaghan was driven by a fit of rage after a dispute with a girl, which ultimately led to the brutal murder of Mustafa Amir.

Shiraz revealed that Mustafa Amir was subjected to hours of torture, bound with ropes, and eventually set on fire in his car. He claimed that Armaghan’s anger was fueled by his luxurious lifestyle.

The co-accused also disclosed that he and Armaghan had been friends since childhood and had even studied together. However, their friendship had ended some time ago, only to be rekindled when Armaghan visited Shiraz’s home.

Shiraz admitted to being influenced by Armaghan’s lavish lifestyle and had even attended several parties with him. He also revealed that Armaghan had a strained relationship with his parents.

Armaghan was not Mustafa Amir’s friend however he used to provide drugs to the former.

In latest development, a trial court extended physical remand of two accused in Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case.

The court today granted five days extension of physical remand of two accused Armaghan Qureshi and Sheeraz.

Prime accused Armaghan fall to floor of the anti-terrorism court during hearing of Mustafa Amir murder case. The accused told he was beaten when the court asked him.

“Why you have required further remand,” the court asked the investigation officer. “We have found 62 laptops and USBs, which required to be decoded and forensic tests,” the IO told the court.

The court rejected meeting requests of accused Armaghan’s mother Saira and co-accused Sheeraz’s sister.

DNA Samples

On the court orders, Sindh health department’s medical team exhumed body of Mustafa Amir for DNA samples on Friday.

Police Surgeon Dr. Sumayya Syed has said that 11 samples of the body have been sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA Lab. “It is difficult to determine the cause of death,” Dr. Syed said. “In absence of fingerprints, we only have the DNA option,” police surgeon further said.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Confessional statement

On Thursday, police claimed that the suspect, Armaghan, has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation.

According to police authorities, Armaghan’s statement was recorded on video.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove Mustafa Amir’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting his friend, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.

Armaghan also disclosed that on February 8, he saw the police entering his bungalow late. He claimed that had he spotted them earlier, a prolonged exchange of fire could have taken place, the police said.

The exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body for samples was conducted under the supervision of medical team formed under leadership of Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, comprising Dr. Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Kamran Khan at Mawach Goth graveyard.

The team collected 11 samples from body, which would be sent to a forensic laboratory of Karachi University for DNA report. The report will get ready in three to four days, the board added.

Till then, the body will remain in the morgue of Edhi Foundation.

