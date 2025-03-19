Mustafa Amir Case: FIA traces Armaghan’s merchant and cryptocurrency accounts

KARACHI: In a significant development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has traced several merchant accounts linked to Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to FIA sources, these accounts were used to receive payments for a call center operated from Armaghan’s residence, with staff salaries also paid through these accounts.

The FIA has identified four bank accounts and is currently examining them to uncover additional merchant accounts.

In addition, investigators are probing Armaghan’s cryptocurrency accounts and examining some that were recently emptied.

This development comes on the heels of the FIA tracing four companies linked to Armaghan, with two registered in Pakistan and two in the United States.

Read More: Mustafa Amir murder: Police decides to question Armaghan’s father

Meanwhile, Police has decided to include prime accused of Mustafa Amir murder case, Armaghan’s father, Kamran Qureshi, in the murder investigation.

Police has submitted progress report of the investigation in the court.

Accused Armaghan’s confessional statement has been recorded in a video and police has confirmed it in its remand report.

“The accused has confessed that he had informed his father Kamran Qureshi after murder,” according to the police report.

“Police has to question the father of the accused in the light of his statement,” police report said.

“Armaghan’s laptop and mobile phones have been sent to Punjab forensic lab for forensic tests,” police said.

The accused has got recorded his confessional statement in presence of the SSP Anti-Violent Crimes Cell (AVCC).

Police said that the investigation has still been incomplete and requested further extension of physical remand of the accused until March 24.

An Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi in previous hearing of the case extended physical remand of prime accused Armaghan in Mustafa Amir murder case for seven days.

The court also directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the case by the next hearing.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.