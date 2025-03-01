Mustafa Amir murder case: FIA begins money-laundering probe

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency has launched money-laundering probe against Armaghan, key accused in Mustafa Amir murder case.

The FIA’s anti-money laundering circle and cybercrime circle jointly inquiring into the probe.

The FIA authorities have said that Armaghan’s all accounts and properties being ceased for 90 days. “The persons involved in dealings through Armaghan’s accounts would also be added to the investigation,” officials said.

A letter has been written to the CIA seeking evidence about involvement of the accused in money laundering, officials said.

Moreover, forensic tests will be conducted with regard to the evidence about Armaghan’s involvement in cybercrimes.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the Mustafa Amir murder case on Friday.

The NA body’s meeting decided that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing should begin its investigation immediately in the murder case.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah urged the FIA to take swift action against the suspect, who had opened fire on police officers yet received lenient treatment.

Another MNA, Nabeel Gabol said that the Mustafa Amir murder case involves drug trading and purchases from the dark web, indicating a failure of federal institutions.

A high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah discussed progress of Mustafa Amir murder case on Thursday.

Senior officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) brief the chief minister on the progress of the case.

Earlier, DIG Javed Alam Odho formed a special investigation committee to address the Armaghan syndicate involved in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The six-member committee, headed by DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, includes SSP CTD Irfan Bahadur, SSP AVCC Anil Haider, and SSP Investigation East Alina Rajpar, among others.

This committee is tasked with investigating all aspects of the case, identifying the criminal activities of the prime accused, Armaghan, and his syndicate, as well as arresting those involved in Mustafa Amir’s kidnapping and murder.

Additionally, they aim to dismantle the drug supply network associated with the syndicate.