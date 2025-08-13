web analytics
Mustafa Amir murder case forensic reports submitted in court

KARACHI: Prosecution has submitted all forensic reports of Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case in the anti-terrorism court on Wednesday.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

Prosecution produced forensic report of prime accused Armaghan’s laptop, mobile phone, USB and CDs in the court.

Prosecution said that the evidence pertaining to murder, money laundering, and illegal call centre have been included in the forensic report.

Accused Armaghan and Shiraz have been indicted in kidnapping and murder case of Mustafa Amir, a youth of Karachi.

The police have named over 40 witnesses against accused Armaghan and Shiraz.

According to the charge sheet two eyewitnesses have identified suspects Armaghan and Shiraz.

“Armaghan invited the victim to his home and subjected him to worst torture,” according to the charge sheet.

“Armaghan and Shiraz taken Mustafa in his car to Baluchistan and burned him to death by setting the car on fire,” according to the text of the challan.

The case garnered widespread attention, as updates shed light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators uncovered details of business dealings, digital currency accounts and other activities of the accused.

