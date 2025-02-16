Mustafa Amir murder: Heavy, prohibited arms recovered from home

KARACHI: Police has decided to get assistance from the home department in Mustafa Amir murder case after found heavy and prohibited bore millions of rupees expensive weapons from the home of the murder accused at Armughan.

Accused Armughan and his father were failed to produce licence of any weapon recovered from their home.

The police have decided to verify the recovered weapons from the home department. Arrested murder accused had installed over 40 CCTV cameras at home and resisted the raiding police party for four hours with the help of installed cameras, investigation officials said.

In a major development yesterday, suspect Shiraz confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during a hearing at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi.

Shiraz revealed that Mustafa Amir was at Armughan’s house in Defence when a scuffle broke out between them.

The accused told the court that they beat Mustafa Amir to death and took the body in his car to Balochistan’s Hub area. The court asked Shiraz if he had been beaten by the police, to which Shiraz replied, that the police have not beaten him.

The anti-terrorism court earlier handed over the accused Shiraz to police on physical remand till February 21.

In a separate development, the DNA samples collected from the crime scene also matched with Mustafa Amir’s mother.

The DNA samples were collected from a carpet in the room of the main suspect, Armughan, where Mustafa Amir was allegedly murdered. DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider confirmed that the DNA report has been received, and it has matched with Mustafa Amir’s mother’s DNA.

Karachi police exhumed the body of Mustafa Amir, who was brutally murdered after abduction, to collect DNA samples.

According to police officials, the body was initially buried on January 16 after it was found in a decomposed state.

Girl’s involvement

Mustafa’s mother had earlier informed the police about Marsha Shahid’s involvement in the case. She claimed that Marsha Shahid, a girl who had a four-year relationship with her son, was involved in his murder.

According to Mustafa’s mother, Marsha had been deceiving her son and was also addicted to drugs. The mother alleged that Marsha’s actions led to a dispute between Mustafa and Armughan, the prime suspect in the case.

Mustafa’s mother further revealed that Marsha had threatened to kill her son, and a fight also broke out between the two. She further claimed that Armaghan had informed Marsha about Mustafa’s murder on January 9.

The police later summoned Marsha for questioning, but she had already fled to the United States by then.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested main suspect, Armughan, from the Defence area of Karachi.