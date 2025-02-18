Mustafa Amir murder: SHC reserves decision on physical remand plea

KARACHI: Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case accused Armaghan produced in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprises of Justice Zafar Rajput, reserved decision over prosecution’s petition against the trial court’s decision of denying physical remand of prime accused Armaghan.

The court remarked that the order has been typed, and JC written in an overwriting after applying whito (correction pen). “While police custody has still been written in the order”.

“I am saying on oath that the father of the accused was present in the Judge’s room,” Prosecutor General Sindh said in the court.

“Don’t say anything, which has not been written in your application,” the court said.

The high court bench reserved its decision over the petition for physical remand of the accused.

Earlier, Sindh home department’s officials told the court that the case record has been collected from the court. They said that the Registrar’s office has been vacant, the charge holding official has been on leave for Umrah pilgrimage.

Murder accused Armaghan denied his involvement in murder of Amir Mustafa and claimed he is being trapped in false case. “Why you opened fire on the police,” he was questioned. “They were committing robbery in my house,” he replied.

Acting prosecutor general Sindh, Muntazir Mehdi, yesterday informed the court that Mustafa Amir’s kidnapping case was registered at Darakhshan police station.

Police conducted raid at a bungalow in Defence on information, he said. “Two policemen were injured in firing during the raid”.

“Police requested to the court for physical remand of the accused on February 10, which was refused by the court without any reason”, prosecutor general said. “On February 11 another petition filed on which the trial court ordered constitution of a JIT, though the police didn’t request for a JIT”, prosecution lawyer said.

“Getting remand of the accused has been our right, how could we take the investigation forward without remand,” acting prosecutor general asked. How could justice be served with obstacles in investigation”, he further said.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Aamir went missing on January 6 and a kidnapping case was registered. The police then arrested prime suspect, Armaghan, from the Defence area of Karachi.

A co-accused Shiraz revealed crucial details to police during the investigation. He told the police that Armaghan lured Mustafa Amir to his house, where he subjected him to brutal torture using iron rods for three hours.

“After rendering Mustafa Amir unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut,” Shiraz said and added that then the victim was drove to Hub.

The car was stopped near a mountain, approximately two kilometers from Dareji. Shiraz revealed that Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him ablaze after checking if he was still alive.