Mustafa Amir’s mother reveals shocking details about girl’s ‘involvement’

KARACHI: Wajiha Aamir, the mother of the deceased Mustafa Amir, has revealed that the girl involved in the case had a dispute with Mustafa Amir and was in contact with Armaghan.

In an interview with ARY News, Wajiha Aamir stated, “When the DNA report did not come, I thought that maybe it was not Mustafa and the accused had hidden him somewhere. But now it is being said that the DNA report matches, so what can I say?”

She said that Mustafa Amir’s phone was found at the scene, and the accused’s confession confirmed that the body found was indeed Mustafa’s.

Wajiha Amir said that on the first day of the trial, Armaghan’s mother approached her, offering to settle the matter. However, according to Wajiha Amir, she demanded to know the whereabouts of her son before any settlement could be discussed.

Wajiha quoted Armaghan’s mother as saying, “Why would my son do such a thing? He has a lot of money.” Wajiha responded, “I don’t know how much money he has, but just return my son and I will withdraw the FIR.”

Regarding the girl’s involvement, Wajiha Amir said said that the girl had a dispute with Mustafa Amir and was in contact with Armaghan.

“The girl knew that Armaghan had done something to Mustafa. My point was that the girl should be contacted and questioned, but she left between January 15 and 18.”

Wajiha also Amir claimed to have evidence against the girl, saying, “I have evidence as she knew everything, but she didn’t do anything.”

Wajiha also revealed that a parcel was sent to Mustafa, which was returned, and when he went to collect it, he was asked to wait. While waiting in his car, ANF authorities arrived and found 30 grams of narcotics in the parcel.

Wajiha Amir alleged that Mustafa Amir was framed and that someone had trapped him. “Despite the judge’s orders, ANF authorities were unable to find him.”