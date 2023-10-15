Former Karachi mayor acquitted in violence case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has acquitted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Syed Mustafa Kamal and others in a case pertaining to violence during last year’s by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency.

The ATC judge announced the verdict after recording evidence from witnesses and concluding arguments from both sides.

Police had booked Mustafa Kamal, the then PSP chief and other party leaders and workers in connection with the election-related violence and clashes in Landhi and Korangi on June 16, 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that the Karachi police had registered several cases related to the by-poll violence, including one against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Rizvi.

The violence claimed the life of a PSP worker, whom the police described as a passer-by, and left several others injured.