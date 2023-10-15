30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Former Karachi mayor acquitted in violence case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has acquitted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Syed Mustafa Kamal and others in a case pertaining to violence during last year’s by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency.

The ATC judge announced the verdict after recording evidence from witnesses and concluding arguments from both sides.

Police had booked Mustafa Kamal, the then PSP chief and other party leaders and workers in connection with the election-related violence and clashes in Landhi and Korangi on June 16, 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that the Karachi police had registered several cases related to the by-poll violence, including one against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Rizvi.

The violence claimed the life of a PSP worker, whom the police described as a passer-by, and left several others injured.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.