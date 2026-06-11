KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal has made strong remarks about party leadership and internal electoral processes, raising questions over the tenure and extensions of the party’s chairman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively on ARY News programme 11th Hour, Mustafa Kamal said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s chairmanship tenure had already expired, adding that he had obtained an extension from the Election Commission until October. He further claimed that Siddiqui has now received multiple extensions for his position.

He remarked that it was unusual for a party leader to approach the Election Commission repeatedly for extensions, saying he had never seen such a practice before. “A party leader going to the Election Commission and asking to extend the election date is an unusual situation,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal also stated that he remains a member of MQM-P’s central committee under Khalid Maqbool’s leadership, but claimed that no meeting had yet been held regarding the issue of Kamran Tessori’s governorship within the party structure.

He added that even internal discussions within the central committee have not taken place on several key matters.

The MQM-P leader further said that for the first time, a party leader is repeatedly seeking extensions from the Election Commission and that no one has even opposed it there. He claimed that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has received such extensions four times.

Kamal also announced his intention to contest for the party chairmanship, saying he would participate in internal party elections if they are held. He questioned the party’s democratic process, stating that leadership contests rarely take place in such structures.

“Leadership is usually so powerful that elections are not even held,” he remarked, adding that MQM-P should strengthen its internal democratic practices.

He concluded by describing the situation as unusual, saying he had never heard of a party chairman personally approaching the Election Commission to extend internal election timelines, and noted with a light laugh that the matter was “unique in political history.”