Mustafa Kamal confirms authenticity of leaked audio

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday acknowledged the content of his leaked audio, saying that there is nothing new about his party’s rivals claiming that their “mandate is fake”, ARY News reported.

A leaked call recorded during MQM-P’s Rabita Committee meeting records him as talking to his party colleagues about the situation that took place when the party’s delegation met the PML-N leaders.

“We were called late at night to meet the PML-N people. It seems they were reluctant to meet us,” the MQM-P leader can be heard saying in the leaked audio.

Mustafa Kamal claimed the PML-N leaders told his party’s delegation that after this meeting, they also had to meet PPP’s leadership. “To this, we asked about the agreement, but they said it was confidential,” he said.

“However, they told us two things: PPP called our mandate as 100% fake and secondly PPP wanted us to be sidelined as the former and PML-N have complete numbers for government formation,” Kamal said in the audio.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Kamal – in an explanation video – confirmed the authenticity of the audio and said he was informing his party members about the meetings that took place with the PML-N.

According to him, the leaked audio reveals him highlighting concerns surrounding the stance of PPP towards MQM-P. He noted the PPP has labelled their mandate “fake” and publicly expressed this opinion on television channels.

“All of you know that PPP is saying this publicly on TV. We are saying as well that their mandate is fake. There is no news here,” the MQM-P leader said.

He contends that the true revelation lies in the presence of “MQM-London people” within the coordination committee, implying individuals loyal to the MQM London faction still hold influence. “Now we know who is “Ghus Bathiya” (the mole) we were waiting for a long time,” he maintained.

Concluding the video, Kamal said that MQM-London released the audio, thinking that they got their hands “on something very big”.