KARACHI: Federal Minister for Health and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal has urged the central government to devolve local powers, stating, “Snatch the federal ministry from me, but provide my people with powers and resources.”

Addressing a massive rally in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday night, Mustafa Kamal said that the current governance system—concentrated in the hands of one Prime Minister and four Chief Ministers—has failed and cannot continue functioning.

He argued that if Parliament could pass the 27th Constitutional Amendment, a 28th Amendment was also necessary to establish a legal framework for creating new administrative units.

The former Karachi Mayor clarified that the federal government is not withholding funds meant for the region.

Instead, he said, the federation allocates money under Karachi’s name, but the provincial government fails to spend those funds on the city.

He added that power currently rests solely with top central and provincial leadership, noting that the Constitution must be amended to explicitly protect fundamental public rights.

Kamal criticized the governance in the city over the past 18 years, asking the crowd, “Will we stand by and watch our children die of thirst, or watch our youth commit suicide due to unemployment?”

He stressed that the party would continue its struggle within the boundaries of the law, adding that people must decide whether to tolerate a failing system or eliminate it.

According to Kamal, the Constitution must include clauses that ensure the protection of the masses, highlighting that the crowd gathered at the rally represented descendants of Pakistan’s founders.

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He maintained that MQM-P is not speaking against the state or the Constitution, pointing out that Sindh’s rulers have received Rs. 22 trillion in funds over the years.

By contrast, he noted, Karachi was once among the fastest-developing cities when provided an expenditure of just Rs. 300 billion in his rule as a mayor.