Mustafa Kamal directs PIMS to provide best care to blast-injured

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad to inquire about the victims injured in the Islamabad local court blast, ARY News reported.

The Federal Minister directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Syed Mustafa Kamal stated that overall, 22 wounded victims are currently under treatment at PIMS, while two injured have been shifted to a private hospital.

He further stated that following the blast and in response to the emergency, the hospital’s disaster ward has been activated.

The Minister said the families of the two critically wounded victims took their patients to a private hospital.

On the other hand, the PIMS administration stated that 36 people wounded in the suicide blast were brought to the PIMS hospital.

Eighteen injured have been discharged after receiving medical aid, while 14 wounded are out of danger, the administration stated.

The hospital administration informed that 10 victims killed in the blast have been identified, whereas two persons have not been identified yet.

