Sindh LG law: PSP chief Mustafa Kamal converts protest rally into sit-in

KARACHI: Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has converted the party’s protest rally into a sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk near Governor House today to demand the withdrawal of the controversial Sindh LG law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing the protest demonstration, Mustafa Kamal said that Karachiites will change the fate of Pakistan after the country is facing serious financial and administrative crises.

He criticised that the powers should be transferred to the grassroots level under the 18th constitutional amendment but the dishonest democratic people have now become dictators.

Mustafa Kamal added that all powers and resources were now given to the CM House after the controversial LG law.

The PSP chief said that the ruling political party wanted to seize the resources of the municipal institutions.

He said that the powers and resources must be given to the elected representatives on the grassroots level. He said that PSP rejected both LG laws passed in 2013 and 2017.

He announced converting the protest rally into a sit-in at Fawara Chowk until they are being heard by the Sindh chief minister. Mustafa Kamal said that PSP workers will hold a peaceful sit-in and would not advance towards the CM House.

