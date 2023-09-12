Mustafa Kamal to contest general election from this Karachi constituency

KARACHI: The Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabitta (Coordination) Committee has decided to award a ticket to party’s senior leader Mustafa Kamal from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, MQM-P senior deputy convener Mustafa Kamal’s nomination received unanimous approval from the committee, paving the way for his candidacy from NA-249.

Earlier, the party leadership has issued tickets to four candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Syed Hafeezuddin will contest the elections from NA-245, Muhammad Iqbal Khan from NA-236 and Humayun Usman NA-243. Fayyaz-ul-Haq Khan was awarded party ticket to contest election from Karachi’s PS-112 constituency.

In 2018 general elections, PTI candidate Faisal Vawda secured victory in the NA-249 seat. However, Faisal Vawda was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as he had submitted a false affidavit along with his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

As a result, Faisal Vawda resigned from his position as a member of the National Assembly. Subsequently, in the by-elections for NA-249, PPP leader Qadir Khan Mandokhel won the slot.

Mustafa Kamal, then PSP chief and former finance Minister, Miftah Ismail, also participated in the by-elections from NA-249.