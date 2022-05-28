Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says as per ‘plan’ govt will give tough budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said as per the ‘plan’ government has to give a tough budget and fulfil the demands of the IMF.

In his Tweet, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said: “The theory goes roughly like this: let’s do what the IMF says, give a tough budget & we’ll give relief to the public next year, then we’ll happily head to elections. Sure but how certain r we that boys will let us reach that finish line?

Earlier, underscoring the need for early elections in the country, PPP senior leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while deviating from his party line, suggested that the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund should be taken by a government with a fresh mandate.

Govt hikes in petrol price by Rs30 per litre

On Thursday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced the increase in the price of petroleum products after the IMF emphasised abolishing the subsidies on commodities.

In a press conference, the finance minister said the government has decided to hike the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel by Rs30, effectively from May 27.

