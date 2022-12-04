Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar lambasts economic policies of PDM govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who recently resigned as the party’s senator, on Sunday lambasted the economic policies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

In his tweet, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the country’s economy is not well and Pakistan is heading towards default. Claims were made to bring down the US dollar to Rs200, and on International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demands.

معیشت بدستور بدحال اور دیوالیہ ہونے کا خطرہ بڑھ گیا۔ کہا گیا ڈالر دو سو پر آ جائے گا، مہنگائ کم اور آئی ایم ایف کو سیدھا کر دیں گے۔اُلٹا آئی ایم ایف نے مزید ٹیکس لگانے تک اگلی قسط دینے سے ہی انکار کر دیا۔ دوست ممالک بھی پریشان۔ تو پھر مفتاح کو بلی چڑھا کر صرف وزیر بننا مقصود تھا؟ — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) December 4, 2022

Now the IMF has refused to release the next tranche of loan before the imposition of more taxes, he added.

Read more: Pakistan’s ‘default risk’ reaches alarming levels, admits Miftah Ismail

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail earlier claimed that Pakistan is on the verge of ‘default’ as risk has reached a dangerous level.

Comments