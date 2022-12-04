Sunday, December 4, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar lambasts economic policies of PDM govt

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who recently resigned as the party’s senator, on Sunday lambasted the economic policies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. 

In his tweet, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the country’s economy is not well and Pakistan is heading towards default. Claims were made to bring down the US dollar to Rs200, and on International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demands.

Now the IMF has refused to release the next tranche of loan before the imposition of more taxes, he added.

Read more: Pakistan’s ‘default risk’ reaches alarming levels, admits Miftah Ismail

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail earlier claimed that Pakistan is on the verge of ‘default’ as risk has reached a dangerous level.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.