Muthusamy bags ICC Player of the Month for October

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2025, following a series of stellar performances during his team’s Test tour of Pakistan.

Muthusamy, 31, claimed the award ahead of fellow spinners Noman Ali of Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, marking the first time he has won the prestigious monthly honor.

Across the two-match Test series, which ended in a 1-1 draw, he scored 106 runs at an average of 53 and claimed 11 wickets at an impressive 18.36, showcasing his all-round credentials.

“It feels incredible to be named the Player of the Month by the ICC, especially for performances in Test cricket, a format every player aspires to excel in,” Muthusamy said.

“Playing for a side that won the World Test Championship this year is a matter of great pride.

“I was privileged to be part of such a competitive series in Pakistan and am happy to have contributed with both ball and bat.

“I would like to thank my teammates for their support and look forward to contributing for my team in the years to come.”

His exploits included career-best figures of 11/174 in the first Test, where he took six wickets in the first innings and five in the second.

Senuran Muthusamy also impressed with the bat in the second Test, scoring an unbeaten 89 in crucial lower-order partnerships with Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada, helping South Africa secure a vital first-innings lead and ultimately a win.

These performances earned him the Player of the Series award as well.