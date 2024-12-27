Muzaffarabad missing man found, defense ministry tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the whereabouts of a missing person from Muzaffarabad has been traced as he is being tried in the military court, ARY News reported.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the Ministry of Defense to arrange a meeting between the detained citizen, Mudassir Khan, and his family of in accordance with the law.

According to a report submitted by the Ministry of Defence, Mudassir Khan, a resident of Muzaffarabad, went missing in March 2024. His case is currently being heard in a military court.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to grant a meeting between Mudassir Khan and his family.

The court, after considering the request, directed the Ministry of Defense to arrange a meeting between Mudassir Khan and his family, as per the law. The hearing was adjourned until further notice.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan’s constitutional bench summoned reports from all concerned agencies in hearing of the missing persons case. The bench issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of Interior and other parties in the case.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel remarked that thousands of persons have been missing, “Only statements will not resolve the issue”.

“The Parliament has been the supreme institution, it should prove itself supreme,” Justice Mandokhel remarked. “A general or joint sitting of the parliament should be convened to resolve the issue,” bench observed.

“The government wants to seek final solution of the issue,” Deputy Attorney General said in the court. “The cabinet has constituted a sub-committee that will file its recommendations over the matter”, he said.

“Those returned, did they inform who was behind their disappearance,” Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned. “The missing people, not divulge any thing, except saying that they went to the Northern Area for rest,” Justice Mandokhel remarked.

“If you have to set an example of a missing case, you have to become courageous,” Justice Naeem Afghan said. “Some missing persons cases malign the state,” he added.