Missing person returns home after six years with Rs500

KARACHI: A government employee, Mohammad Javaid Khan, who went ‘missing’ six years ago in Karachi, was left on road with Rs 500, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh High Court (SHC) conducted a hearing session regarding the recovery of seven ‘missing persons’ including Mohammad Javaid Khan one of the seven ‘missing persons’.

The seven individuals who gone ‘missing’ six years ago were allegedly associated with the political group Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L).

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, presiding over the case, questioned Mohammad Javaid upon his return, asking him where he had been taken. Mohammad Javaid Khan, responded, “I don’t know where I was kept, I was blindfolded.”

Justice Phulpoto, in his remarks, urged Mohammad Javaid to provide more information to assist in the recovery of other six missing individuals. Justice Kausar Sultana also inquired, asking if he had been interrogated.

Mohammad Javaid Khan replied that he did not know where he was being kept for the last six years as he was blind folded, claiming that he was detained due to the affiliation with the political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

Mohammad Javaid’s mother, present in court, expressed her joy at her son’s return after six years, requested the court to unblock her son’s National Identity Card (NIC), which had been blocked, and called for the reinstatement of his job at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

In response to her plea, the court ordered the restoration of Mohammad Javaid Khan’s blocked identity card and directed the Water Board to review the legality of his employment.